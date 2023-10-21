The North Alabama Lions (2-5) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Braly Municipal Stadium in a clash of UAC foes.

North Alabama is totaling 22.1 points per game on offense (76th in the FCS), and ranks 78th defensively with 28.9 points allowed per game. Utah Tech's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 532.2 total yards per game, which ranks worst. Offensively, it ranks 55th with 361.7 total yards per contest.

See more info below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Alabama vs. Utah Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

North Alabama vs. Utah Tech Key Statistics

North Alabama Utah Tech 423.3 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.7 (64th) 402.7 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 532.2 (126th) 174.9 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (92nd) 248.4 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.2 (24th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 1,599 yards (228.4 ypg) to lead North Alabama, completing 59.4% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 184 rushing yards on 55 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Demarcus Lacey has carried the ball 104 times for a team-high 493 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

This season, Jalyn Daniels has carried the ball 16 times for 223 yards (31.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew's 451 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has collected 26 receptions and six touchdowns.

David Florence has grabbed 25 passes while averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Kobe Warden has a total of 268 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 32 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Utah Tech Stats Leaders

Kobe Tracy has 1,285 passing yards, or 214.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.5% of his passes and has collected 10 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Ronnie Walker Jr. has run the ball 84 times for 352 yards, with two touchdowns.

Chris Street has racked up 219 yards (on 31 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Rickie Johnson's 428 receiving yards (71.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 31 catches on 35 targets with three touchdowns.

Beau Sparks has caught 38 passes and compiled 355 receiving yards (59.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jaivian Lofton's 14 receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 242 yards (40.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Alabama or Utah Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.