A pair of AAC teams take the field when the Memphis Tigers (4-2) and the UAB Blazers (2-5) clash on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 62.5 points has been set for the contest.

UAB vs. Memphis Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Protective Stadium

UAB vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline UAB Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-5.5) 62.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-5.5) 63.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UAB vs. Memphis Betting Trends

  • UAB is 4-3-0 ATS this year.
  • The Blazers have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
  • Memphis has covered just once in five games with a spread this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

