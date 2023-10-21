Week 8 CAA Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAA teams were in action for four games in the Week 8 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 8 CAA Results
Richmond 33 NC A&T 10
- Pregame Favorite: Richmond (-8.5)
- Pregame Total: 41.5
Richmond Leaders
- Passing: Camden Coleman (13-for-20, 88 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Savon Smith (14 ATT, 80 YDS)
- Receiving: Nick DeGennaro (7 TAR, 7 REC, 47 YDS)
NC A&T Leaders
- Passing: Kevin White (8-for-14, 37 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: White (10 ATT, 66 YDS)
- Receiving: Laquan Veney (1 TAR, 1 REC, 12 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|NC A&T
|Richmond
|145
|Total Yards
|257
|37
|Passing Yards
|122
|108
|Rushing Yards
|135
|4
|Turnovers
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Next Week's CAA Games
New Hampshire Wildcats at Rhode Island Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Meade Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Monmouth Hawks at William & Mary Tribe
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Albany (NY) Great Danes at Maine Black Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Stony Brook Seawolves at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Villanova Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
North Carolina A&T Aggies at Hampton Pirates
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Armstrong Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Campbell Fighting Camels at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Towson Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.