As we roll into Week 8 of the college football season, there are four games involving teams from the Ivy League on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Ivy League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Pennsylvania Quakers at Yale Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Harvard Crimson at Princeton Tigers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Brown Bears at Cornell Big Red 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Columbia Lions at Dartmouth Big Green 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

