The Week 8 college football schedule includes four games with Pac-12 teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

Washington State vs. Oregon

Week 8 Pac-12 Results

Oregon 38 Washington State 24

Pregame Favorite: Oregon (-19.5)

Pregame Total: 60.5

Oregon Leaders

Passing: Bo Nix (18-for-25, 293 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Bo Nix (18-for-25, 293 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Mar'Keise Irving (15 ATT, 129 YDS, 2 TDs)

Mar'Keise Irving (15 ATT, 129 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Tez Johnson (7 TAR, 6 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Washington State Leaders

Passing: Cameron Ward (34-for-48, 438 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Cameron Ward (34-for-48, 438 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ward (11 ATT, 30 YDS)

Ward (11 ATT, 30 YDS) Receiving: Lincoln Victor (20 TAR, 16 REC, 161 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Oregon Washington State 541 Total Yards 495 293 Passing Yards 438 248 Rushing Yards 57 0 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 8 Pac-12 Games

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 5 Washington Huskies

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-27.5)

No. 25 UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCLA (-17)

