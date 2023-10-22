The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) will play NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons (3-3), on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Buccaneers favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 37 points has been set for the contest.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Falcons have been winning three times, have been behind two times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

In five games this year, the Buccaneers have been winning after the first quarter one time and have trailed four times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 1.2 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Falcons have won the second quarter one time, lost four times, and tied one time in six games this season.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing six points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

In five games this season, the Buccaneers have lost the third quarter three times and won two times.

On offense, Tampa Bay is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of six games this season, the Falcons have lost the fourth quarter two times and won four times.

In five games this year, the Buccaneers have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing six points on average in that quarter.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In the Falcons' six games this season, the team has been trailing after the first half five times and have been knotted up one time.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Buccaneers have had the lead two times (2-0 in those games), have been losing two times (0-2), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, with a 3-1 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in two games (0-2).

In five games this year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half two times (2-0 record in those games), been outscored two times (1-1), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 9.4 points on average in the second half.

