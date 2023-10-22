The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in an NFC South showdown.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Falcons Insights

The Falcons rack up 16.5 points per game, comparable to the 17.6 the Buccaneers allow.

The Falcons collect only 0.2 more yards per game (331) than the Buccaneers give up (330.8).

This year Atlanta racks up 119 yards per game on the ground, 35.2 more than Tampa Bay allows (83.8).

The Falcons have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Falcons Away Performance

The Falcons' average points scored on the road (6.5) is lower than their overall average (16.5). But their average points allowed away from home (21.5) is higher than overall (20).

The Falcons rack up 235 yards per game away from home (96 less than their overall average), and give up 329 away from home (50.8 more than overall).

Atlanta accumulates 149.5 passing yards per game away from home (62.5 less than its overall average), and gives up 219 in away games (39.8 more than overall).

On the road, the Falcons accumulate 85.5 rushing yards per game and concede 110. That's less than they gain overall (119), and more than they allow (99).

In road games, the Falcons convert 38.5% of third downs and allow 32.1% to be converted. That's more than they convert (37.5%) and allow (31.1%) overall.

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Jacksonville L 23-7 ESPN+ 10/8/2023 Houston W 21-19 FOX 10/15/2023 Washington L 24-16 CBS 10/22/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 10/29/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 11/5/2023 Minnesota - FOX 11/12/2023 at Arizona - CBS

