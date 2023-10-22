The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in an NFC South battle.

Buccaneers and Falcons betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 2.5 37 -145 +120

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons and their opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in three of six games this season.

Atlanta's games this year have had a 42.4-point total on average, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread one time this year (1-5-0).

The Falcons have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The average point total in Tampa Bay's outings this year is 42.7, 5.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread three times this season (3-2-0).

The Buccaneers have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they won.

Tampa Bay has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Buccaneers 18 29 17.6 3 42.7 2 5 Falcons 16.5 27 20 16 42.4 3 6

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

Atlanta has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three contests.

The Falcons have not hit the over in their past three games.

The Buccaneers have put up just two more points than their opponents this year (0.4 per game), while the Falcons have been outscored by 21 points (3.5 per game).

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.

Tampa Bay has not hit the over in its past three contests.

The Buccaneers have totaled only two more points than their opponents this season (0.4 per game), while the Falcons have been outscored by 21 total points (3.5 per game).

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.4 41.3 44.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 22.0 24.0 ATS Record 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 42.7 42.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 23.3 23.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-2 2-0

