In the Week 7 contest between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jonnu Smith hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Smith has hauled in 25 passes on 32 targets for 282 yards and one TD, averaging 47 yards per game.

In one of five games this season, Smith has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Jonnu Smith Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 6 6 95 0 Week 5 Texans 7 6 67 0 Week 6 Commanders 5 4 36 1

