The Week 9 college football schedule features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Troy Trojans and the Texas State Bobcats that should be of interest to fans in Alabama.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Florida International Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, October 25

Wednesday, October 25 Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Riccardo Silva Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Jacksonville State (-9.5)

Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Alabama State Hornets

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: New ASU Stadium

New ASU Stadium TV Channel:

Citadel Bulldogs at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Seibert Stadium

Seibert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Alabama State Hornets vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Legion Field

Legion Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Auburn (-6.5)

North Alabama Lions at Austin Peay Governors

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Fortera Stadium

Fortera Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at South Alabama Jaguars

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: South Alabama (-11)

Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Troy (-6.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!