Bucks vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 26
In the season opener for both teams, the Milwaukee Bucks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on TNT.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. 76ers matchup in this article.
Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-6.5)
|227.5
|-250
|+200
Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Bucks put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) last season while allowing 113.3 per contest (14th in the NBA). They had a +298 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.
- The 76ers' +354 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) while giving up 110.9 per outing (third in the league).
- The teams combined to score 232.1 points per game last season, 4.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allowed 224.2 points per contest last year, 3.3 fewer points than the total for this game.
- Milwaukee covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
- Philadelphia won 48 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 34 times.
Bucks and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+400
|+175
|-
|76ers
|+2000
|+800
|-
