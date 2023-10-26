On Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM CT, J. F. Shields High School will host Choctaw County High School in a clash between 1A teams.

Choctaw County vs. Shields Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Beatrice, AL

Beatrice, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Monroe County Games This Week

Monroe Academy at Flomaton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Flomaton, AL

Flomaton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington County High School at J.U. Blacksher High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Uriah, AL

Uriah, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Excel High School at W.S. Neal High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: East Brewton, AL

East Brewton, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Choctaw County Games This Week

South Choctaw Academy at Southern Academy