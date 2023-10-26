In 7A action on Thursday, October 26, Alma Bryant High School will host Davidson High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Davidson vs. Bryant Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Irvington, AL

Irvington, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Baker High School at Pike Liberal Arts School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27

6:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: Troy, AL

Troy, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Robertsdale High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Saraland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Saraland, AL

Saraland, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Satsuma, AL

Satsuma, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin County High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Blount High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Faith Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School