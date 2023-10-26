In 7A action on Thursday, October 26, Alma Bryant High School will host Davidson High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Davidson vs. Bryant Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Irvington, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Baker High School at Pike Liberal Arts School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Troy, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Robertsdale High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Semmes, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Saraland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Saraland, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Satsuma High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Satsuma, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin County High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Blount High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Faith Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Evergreen, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

