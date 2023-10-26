Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Fayetteville High School vs. BB Comer High School Game - October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT
BB Comer High School will host Fayetteville High School in 2A play on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM CT.
Fayetteville vs. Comer Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Talladega County Games This Week
Victory Christian School at Winterboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Alpine, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wadley High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Handley High School at Munford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Munford, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
