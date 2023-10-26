NEC Games Today: How to Watch NEC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can catch all four games involving teams from the NEC.
NEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|LIU Post Pioneers at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 26
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Wagner Seahawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|NEC Front Row
|Duquesne Dukes at Sacred Heart Pioneers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Merrimack Warriors at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|NEC Front Row
