There is a game between 6A teams in Montgomery, AL on Thursday, October 26 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Lanier High School hosting Wetumpka High School.

Wetumpka vs. Lanier Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Location: Montgomery, AL

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Andalusia High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Location: Montgomery, AL

Carver-Montgomery High School at Pike Road High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Pike Road, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva High School at Montgomery Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Location: Montgomery, AL

Autauga Academy at Macon East Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cecil, AL
  • Location: Cecil, AL

Park Crossing High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Millbrook, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Presbyterian School at Greensboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Greensboro, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Section High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Section, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Selma High School at Alabama Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hooper Academy at Lowndes Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Hayneville, AL
  • Location: Hayneville, AL

Enterprise High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Smiths Station High School at Percy Julian High School

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 28
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games This Week

Elmore County High School at Holtville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Deatsville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Park Crossing High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Millbrook, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee-Scott Academy at Edgewood Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Elmore, AL
  • Location: Elmore, AL

