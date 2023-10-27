Clint Capela and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will face the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 116-110 loss to the Hornets (his most recent game) Capela posted 15 points and 13 rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Capela's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-118)

Over 9.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+106)

Looking to bet on one or more of Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the league last year, allowing 113.1 points per contest.

Conceding 42 rebounds per contest last year, the Knicks were seventh in the NBA in that category.

The Knicks allowed 25.1 assists per game last year (13th in the league).

In terms of three-point defense, the Knicks were ranked 25th in the NBA last season, allowing 13 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clint Capela vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 26 10 8 1 0 1 1 1/20/2023 20 7 9 1 0 0 0 12/7/2022 22 13 11 0 0 1 0 11/2/2022 25 8 10 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.