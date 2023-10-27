De'Andre Hunter's Atlanta Hawks take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Hunter put up nine points in a 116-110 loss versus the Hornets.

In this article we will dive into Hunter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-114)

Over 12.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Knicks allowed 113.1 points per contest last season, 12th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Knicks were seventh in the NBA last season, giving up 42 per contest.

The Knicks conceded 25.1 assists per contest last year (13th in the NBA).

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 13 makes per game.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 28 20 4 3 2 2 0 1/20/2023 31 20 3 2 3 0 1 11/2/2022 35 21 3 1 2 1 1

