Dejounte Murray and his Atlanta Hawks teammates hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Murray posted 11 points and six assists in a 116-110 loss versus the Hornets.

In this piece we'll examine Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-120)

Over 18.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Over 4.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)

Over 5.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the league last year, conceding 113.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks gave up 42 rebounds per contest last year, seventh in the NBA in that category.

The Knicks were the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.1.

Defensively, the Knicks conceded 13 made three-pointers per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dejounte Murray vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 34 6 5 3 0 0 0 1/20/2023 36 29 6 12 1 0 3 12/7/2022 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 11/2/2022 38 36 4 9 5 1 6

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.