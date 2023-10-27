Hawks vs. Knicks October 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (0-1) match up with the New York Knicks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSSE.
Hawks vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Hawks (-1.5)
- Total: 229.5
- TV: MSG, BSSE
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young collected 26.2 points last year, plus 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists.
- Per game, Dejounte Murray put up 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also posted 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.
- Clint Capela collected 12.0 points, 11.0 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Onyeka Okongwu collected 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.0 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- De'Andre Hunter's numbers last season were 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He sank 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle put up 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jalen Brunson put up 24.0 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists last season, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 41.6% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Immanuel Quickley's numbers last season were 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.
- RJ Barrett posted 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.3% from the field and 31.0% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.
- Donte DiVincenzo posted 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Hawks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hawks
|Knicks
|118.4
|Points Avg.
|116.0
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.0%
|35.2%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
