Check out the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (0-1), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Hawks prepare for their matchup with the New York Knicks (0-1) at State Farm Arena on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: None

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: MSG and BSSE

Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -1.5 229.5

