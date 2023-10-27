Pacific Division opponents meet when the Sacramento Kings (1-0) host the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Warriors are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 127 - Warriors 101

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Kings (- 3.5)

Kings (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-26.4)

Kings (-26.4) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.0

Kings Performance Insights

Last season, the Kings were best in the league offensively (120.7 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points conceded).

On the glass, Sacramento was 20th in the NBA in rebounds (42.4 per game) last season. It was ninth in rebounds conceded (42.2 per game).

With 27.3 assists per game, the Kings were third-best in the NBA last season.

In terms of turnovers, Sacramento was 14th in the NBA in committing them (13.1 per game) last season. It was 12th in forcing them (13.6 per game).

The Kings were the fifth-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (36.9%) last season.

Warriors Performance Insights

The Warriors gave up 117.1 points per game last season (21st-ranked in NBA), but they really shined on offense, averaging 118.9 points per contest (second-best).

Golden State averaged 44.6 boards per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) last year, while allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest (15th-ranked).

With 29.8 dimes per game, the Warriors ranked best in the league in the category.

Golden State struggled in the turnover area last season, ranking worst in the league with 15.7 turnovers per game. It ranked 14th with 13.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Warriors dominated in terms of three-point shooting, as they ranked best in the league in three-pointers (16.6 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (38.5%).

