How to Watch the Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for World Series Game 1
The World Series kicks off Friday at 8:03 PM ET when the Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks live from Globe Life Field, and airing on FOX. Nathan Eovaldi is starting for the Rangers, while the Diamondbacks have yet to name their starter.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are third in MLB action with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas is third in MLB, slugging .452.
- The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).
- The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
- The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.
- Texas' pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
- Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Eovaldi is looking for his fifth quality start in a row.
- Eovaldi is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In eight of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (17-9) to the mound for his 35th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
- He has earned a quality start 20 times in 34 starts this season.
- Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the 29th start in a row.
- In 34 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/18/2023
|Astros
|L 8-5
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Cristian Javier
|10/19/2023
|Astros
|L 10-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Jose Urquidy
|10/20/2023
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Verlander
|10/22/2023
|Astros
|W 9-2
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Framber Valdez
|10/23/2023
|Astros
|W 11-4
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Cristian Javier
|10/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Zac Gallen
|10/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|Merrill Kelly
|10/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt
|10/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Ranger Suárez
|10/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Joe Mantiply
|Cristopher Sanchez
|10/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Zack Wheeler
|10/23/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Aaron Nola
|10/24/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Ranger Suárez
|10/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Nathan Eovaldi
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|-
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|-
|10/31/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
