The Atlanta Hawks, with Saddiq Bey, hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Bey, in his last game (October 25 loss against the Hornets), produced 15 points and five steals.

Now let's dig into Bey's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-110)

Over 12.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-141)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113.1 points per game last season made the Knicks the 12th-ranked team in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Knicks were seventh in the league last season, conceding 42 per contest.

Conceding an average of 25.1 assists last season, the Knicks were the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13 makes per game.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 18 2 5 1 0 0 0 1/15/2023 36 21 6 1 5 0 1 11/29/2022 18 11 1 1 0 0 0 11/11/2022 27 11 5 1 0 0 1 10/21/2022 33 26 7 0 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.