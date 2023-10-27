Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates face the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 116-110 loss versus the Hornets, Young tallied 23 points and nine assists.

With prop bets in place for Young, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-104)

Over 27.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+128)

Over 3.5 (+128) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (+118)

Over 9.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Knicks conceded 113.1 points per contest last year, 12th in the league.

Allowing 42 rebounds per contest last season, the Knicks were seventh in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Knicks conceded 25.1 per game last season, ranking them 13th in the NBA.

Allowing 13 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Knicks were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Trae Young vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 32 19 1 11 1 0 4 1/20/2023 33 27 1 6 1 0 1 12/7/2022 30 19 4 6 0 0 0 11/2/2022 28 17 6 7 2 0 1

