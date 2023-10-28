Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the matchup between the Alabama State Hornets and Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Hornets to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Alabama State (-5.6)
|46.2
|Alabama State 26, Alabama A&M 20
Week 9 SWAC Predictions
- Mississippi Valley State vs Alcorn State
- Prairie View A&M vs Florida A&M
- Bethune-Cookman vs Grambling
- Jackson State vs UAPB
- Prairie View A&M vs Florida A&M
Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs have won once against the spread this season.
- One Bulldogs game (out of one) has hit the over this season.
Alabama State Betting Info (2022)
- The Hornets compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record last season.
- Games featuring the Hornets hit the over just once last season.
Bulldogs vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama A&M
|34.0
|25.1
|46.7
|13.3
|22.7
|30.3
|Alabama State
|17.3
|18.3
|17.5
|17.0
|17.0
|21.0
