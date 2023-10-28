The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) and the Alabama State Hornets (3-3) meet at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Alabama A&M sports the 51st-ranked defense this season (25.1 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-best with 34.0 points per game. While Alabama State's offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 25th-worst with 300.3 total yards per game, its defense ranks 12th-best with just 270.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Game Info

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Key Statistics

Alabama A&M Alabama State 393.6 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.3 (119th) 263.9 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.7 (4th) 168.3 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.0 (81st) 225.3 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.3 (89th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Quincy Casey has recorded 869 yards (144.8 ypg) on 67-of-107 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Donovan Eaglin has racked up 427 yards on 81 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Ryan Morrow has carried the ball 67 times for 375 yards (53.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

Cameron Young has hauled in 36 receptions for 329 yards (47.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Keenan Hambrick has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 297 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Terrell Gardner has been the target of 15 passes and compiled 19 catches for 286 yards, an average of 40.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has thrown for 646 yards (107.7 per game) while completing 56.8% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell has rushed for 250 yards on 61 carries so far this year.

Dematrius Davis has piled up 200 yards (on 42 carries).

Kisean Johnson has totaled 35 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 471 (78.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has three touchdowns.

Isaiah Scott has totaled 160 receiving yards (26.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.

Tyree Saunders' seven targets have resulted in seven receptions for 91 yards.

