According to our computer projection model, the Alabama State Hornets will beat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs when the two teams play at New ASU Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which kicks off at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-10.9) 46.2 Alabama State 29, Alabama A&M 18

Week 9 SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Hornets games hit the over just once last season.

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs is 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have gone over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Hornets vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 19.3 18 17.5 17.0 17.0 21.0 Alabama A&M 31.8 25.9 46.7 13.3 22.7 30.3

