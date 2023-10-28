When the Alabama State Hornets square off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Hornets will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-10.9) 46.2 Alabama State 29, Alabama A&M 18

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Hornets games hit the over just once last season.

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Each Bulldogs one game with a set total have hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 19.3 18.0 17.5 17.0 17.0 21.0 Alabama A&M 31.8 25.9 46.7 13.3 22.7 30.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.