How to Watch the Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) and the Alabama State Hornets (3-3) play at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, October 28, 2023.
Defensively, Alabama A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best by allowing just 263.9 yards per game. The offense ranks 35th (393.6 yards per game). Alabama State ranks 25th-worst in total yards per game on offense (300.3), but at least it has been dominating on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in total yards allowed per game (270.7).
We will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Legion Field
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 9 Games
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Indiana vs Penn State
Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics
|Alabama State
|Alabama A&M
|300.3 (119th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|393.6 (44th)
|270.7 (4th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|263.9 (12th)
|122 (81st)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|168.3 (38th)
|178.3 (89th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|225.3 (43rd)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|1 (53rd)
|0 (66th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (35th)
Alabama State Stats Leaders
- Damon Stewart has thrown for 646 yards (107.7 ypg) while completing 56.8% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.
- Ja'Won Howell is his team's leading rusher with 61 carries for 250 yards, or 41.7 per game.
- Dematrius Davis has racked up 42 carries and totaled 200 yards.
- Kisean Johnson paces his squad with 471 receiving yards on 35 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Isaiah Scott has racked up 160 receiving yards (26.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.
- Tyree Saunders' seven grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 91 yards (15.2 ypg).
Alabama A&M Stats Leaders
- Quincy Casey has 869 passing yards for Alabama A&M, completing 62.6% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season.
- Donovan Eaglin has racked up 427 yards on 81 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.
- Ryan Morrow has been handed the ball 67 times this year and racked up 375 yards (53.6 per game) with five touchdowns.
- Cameron Young's team-high 329 yards as a receiver have come on 36 catches (out of 33 targets) with three touchdowns.
- Keenan Hambrick has caught 16 passes while averaging 42.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.
- Terrell Gardner has racked up 19 receptions for 286 yards, an average of 40.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama A&M or Alabama State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.