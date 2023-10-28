The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) and the Alabama State Hornets (3-3) play at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Defensively, Alabama A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best by allowing just 263.9 yards per game. The offense ranks 35th (393.6 yards per game). Alabama State ranks 25th-worst in total yards per game on offense (300.3), but at least it has been dominating on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in total yards allowed per game (270.7).

We will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legion Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics

Alabama State Alabama A&M 300.3 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (44th) 270.7 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.9 (12th) 122 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.3 (38th) 178.3 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.3 (43rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has thrown for 646 yards (107.7 ypg) while completing 56.8% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell is his team's leading rusher with 61 carries for 250 yards, or 41.7 per game.

Dematrius Davis has racked up 42 carries and totaled 200 yards.

Kisean Johnson paces his squad with 471 receiving yards on 35 receptions with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Scott has racked up 160 receiving yards (26.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.

Tyree Saunders' seven grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 91 yards (15.2 ypg).

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Quincy Casey has 869 passing yards for Alabama A&M, completing 62.6% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Donovan Eaglin has racked up 427 yards on 81 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Ryan Morrow has been handed the ball 67 times this year and racked up 375 yards (53.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Cameron Young's team-high 329 yards as a receiver have come on 36 catches (out of 33 targets) with three touchdowns.

Keenan Hambrick has caught 16 passes while averaging 42.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Terrell Gardner has racked up 19 receptions for 286 yards, an average of 40.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama A&M or Alabama State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.