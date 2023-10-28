The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) and the Alabama State Hornets (3-3) play at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Defensively, Alabama A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best by allowing just 263.9 yards per game. The offense ranks 35th (393.6 yards per game). Alabama State ranks 25th-worst in total yards per game on offense (300.3), but at least it has been dominating on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in total yards allowed per game (270.7).

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Legion Field

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics

Alabama State Alabama A&M
300.3 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (44th)
270.7 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.9 (12th)
122 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.3 (38th)
178.3 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.3 (43rd)
0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd)
0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Alabama State Stats Leaders

  • Damon Stewart has thrown for 646 yards (107.7 ypg) while completing 56.8% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.
  • Ja'Won Howell is his team's leading rusher with 61 carries for 250 yards, or 41.7 per game.
  • Dematrius Davis has racked up 42 carries and totaled 200 yards.
  • Kisean Johnson paces his squad with 471 receiving yards on 35 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Isaiah Scott has racked up 160 receiving yards (26.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.
  • Tyree Saunders' seven grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 91 yards (15.2 ypg).

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

  • Quincy Casey has 869 passing yards for Alabama A&M, completing 62.6% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season.
  • Donovan Eaglin has racked up 427 yards on 81 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.
  • Ryan Morrow has been handed the ball 67 times this year and racked up 375 yards (53.6 per game) with five touchdowns.
  • Cameron Young's team-high 329 yards as a receiver have come on 36 catches (out of 33 targets) with three touchdowns.
  • Keenan Hambrick has caught 16 passes while averaging 42.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.
  • Terrell Gardner has racked up 19 receptions for 286 yards, an average of 40.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

