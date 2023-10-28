Villanova, Albany (NY), Week 9 CAA Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the CAA, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 9 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
CAA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Villanova
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th
- Last Game: W 21-0 vs Elon
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Stony Brook
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
2. Albany (NY)
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st
- Last Game: W 35-10 vs Rhode Island
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Maine
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
3. Delaware
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th
- Last Game: W 47-3 vs Hampton
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Towson
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)
4. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th
- Last Game: W 45-14 vs Stony Brook
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Rhode Island
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
5. Monmouth
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th
- Last Game: L 28-26 vs Elon
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ William & Mary
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
6. Campbell
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th
- Last Game: W 34-28 vs Maine
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Richmond
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
7. Elon
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd
- Last Game: W 28-26 vs Monmouth
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
8. Towson
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th
- Last Game: W 34-24 vs William & Mary
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Delaware
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)
9. William & Mary
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th
- Last Game: L 34-24 vs Towson
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Monmouth
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
10. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th
- Last Game: L 35-10 vs Albany (NY)
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: New Hampshire
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
11. Richmond
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd
- Last Game: W 33-10 vs NC A&T
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Campbell
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
12. Hampton
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st
- Last Game: L 47-3 vs Delaware
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: NC A&T
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
13. Maine
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd
- Last Game: L 34-28 vs Campbell
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
14. NC A&T
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
- Last Game: L 33-10 vs Richmond
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Hampton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
15. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th
- Last Game: L 45-14 vs New Hampshire
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Villanova
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
