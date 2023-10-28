A pair of MWC teams square off when the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-1) face off against the UNLV Rebels (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Bulldogs are favored by 8.5 points. An over/under of 57.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fresno State vs. UNLV matchup.

Fresno State vs. UNLV Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: Fresno, California
  • Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fresno State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline UNLV Moneyline
BetMGM Fresno State (-8.5) 57.5 -300 +250
FanDuel Fresno State (-7.5) 57.5 -310 +245

Week 9 Odds

Fresno State vs. UNLV Betting Trends

  • Fresno State has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Bulldogs have been favored by 8.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • UNLV is 5-1-0 ATS this season.
  • The Rebels have won their only game this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Fresno State & UNLV 2023 Futures Odds

Fresno State
To Win the MWC +550 Bet $100 to win $550
UNLV
To Win the MWC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

