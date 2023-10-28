When the Nashville Predators play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kiefer Sherwood find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Sherwood stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Sherwood has zero points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

