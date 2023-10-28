Big Ten action features the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The betting information foreshadows a close game, with the Cornhuskers favored by 2 points. The over/under for the contest is 39.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Purdue matchup.

Nebraska vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Nebraska vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Nebraska vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Nebraska has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 2 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Purdue has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Boilermakers have not covered the spread this year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Nebraska & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Nebraska To Win the Big Ten +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 Purdue To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

