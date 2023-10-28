The No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) play at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Notre Dame has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank 17th-best in scoring offense (35.9 points per game) and 14th-best in scoring defense (16.4 points allowed per game). Pittsburgh is compiling 24.6 points per game on offense this season (90th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 24.6 points per game (63rd-ranked) on defense.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Notre Dame Pittsburgh 414.5 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.4 (121st) 282.3 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325 (23rd) 165.3 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.1 (114th) 249.3 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.3 (93rd) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 1,838 passing yards for Notre Dame, completing 64.5% of his passes and recording 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 127 times for a team-high 787 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner.

This season, Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 39 times for 263 yards (32.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans has hauled in 24 receptions for 356 yards (44.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Chris Tyree has reeled in 16 passes while averaging 44.4 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has been the target of 22 passes and racked up 15 receptions for 228 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec has racked up 818 yards (116.9 yards per game) while completing 50.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

C'Bo Flemister has rushed 68 times for 282 yards, with two touchdowns.

Rodney Hammond has rushed for 247 yards on 60 carries with three touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield has hauled in 347 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jerrod Means has 20 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 326 yards (46.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Gavin Bartholomew has racked up 310 reciving yards (44.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

