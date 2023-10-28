The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) face a Big Ten matchup versus the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Penn State vs. Indiana?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Penn State 42, Indiana 5

Penn State 42, Indiana 5 Penn State has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Nittany Lions have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of or shorter.

This season, Indiana has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Hoosiers have a record of when they're set as an underdog of or more by sportsbooks this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Nittany Lions' implied win probability is 0.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Penn State (-31.5)



Penn State (-31.5) Penn State has five wins in six games versus the spread this season.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 31.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Indiana has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 31.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Penn State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points three times this season.

This season, three of Indiana's games have finished with a combined score higher than 45.5 points.

The point total for the game of 45.5 is 12.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Penn State (39.7 points per game) and Indiana (17.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Penn State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.2 47.2 47.2 Implied Total AVG 33.7 36.3 31 ATS Record 5-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Indiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.1 51.8 47.5 Implied Total AVG 35.4 35.3 35.5 ATS Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

