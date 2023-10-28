How to Watch the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs will travel to face the Nashville Predators on Saturday, October 28, with the Maple Leafs having won three consecutive games.
The Maple Leafs-Predators matchup can be watched on NHL Network and BSSO, so tune in to take in the action.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 19 total goals (2.7 per game), ninth in the NHL.
- The Predators' 20 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 2.6 goals per game (18 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 20 goals during that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|7
|1
|4
|5
|6
|3
|-
|Thomas Novak
|7
|4
|1
|5
|5
|10
|49.1%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|7
|2
|2
|4
|2
|9
|53.5%
|Colton Sissons
|7
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2
|50%
|Gustav Nyquist
|7
|1
|3
|4
|5
|2
|100%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have allowed 21 total goals (three per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.
- The Maple Leafs' 26 total goals (3.7 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 19 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|7
|5
|6
|11
|1
|4
|0%
|John Tavares
|7
|4
|7
|11
|3
|5
|60.3%
|Auston Matthews
|7
|7
|2
|9
|6
|9
|48.4%
|Morgan Rielly
|7
|2
|5
|7
|5
|4
|-
|Mitchell Marner
|7
|2
|4
|6
|7
|7
|-
