Predators vs. Maple Leafs: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 28
Saturday will feature an NHL outing between the road favorite Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2, -145 on the moneyline to win) and the Nashville Predators (3-4, +120 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSO.
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Maple Leafs Moneyline
|Predators Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends
- Nashville has played three games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
- The Maple Leafs have won 66.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (4-2).
- The Predators have been the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.
- Toronto is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- Nashville has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.
