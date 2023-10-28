Our projection model predicts the Samford Bulldogs will beat the Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Seibert Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Samford vs. Citadel Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Samford (-21.8) 49.8 Samford 36, Citadel 14

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 SoCon Predictions

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Samford Bulldogs have covered the spread three times in three games.

Not one of the Samford Bulldogs' three games has hit the over this season.

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Citadel Bulldogs went 5-5-0 ATS last season.

Last year, four Citadel Bulldogs games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Samford 29.3 26.9 39.0 29.0 19.5 24.8 Citadel 8.7 37.6 11.3 40.7 6.8 35.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.