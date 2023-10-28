The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Samuel Fagemo find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Samuel Fagemo score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fagemo 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Fagemo scored in two of nine games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Fagemo produced no points on the power play last season.
  • He posted a 40.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Maple Leafs secured five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.