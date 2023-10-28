The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) host a Sun Belt clash against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

South Alabama has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in total offense (448 yards per game) and 18th-best in total defense (312.4 yards allowed per game). With 425.6 total yards per game on offense, Louisiana ranks 42nd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 59th, surrendering 365.4 total yards per game.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

South Alabama Louisiana 448 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.6 (54th) 312.4 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.4 (49th) 176.1 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.1 (9th) 271.9 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.4 (92nd) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (104th) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has recorded 1,775 yards (253.6 ypg) on 138-of-205 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 578 yards on 103 carries while finding paydirt 12 times.

Kentrel Bullock has collected 343 yards on 68 carries, scoring three times.

Caullin Lacy's leads his squad with 826 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 receptions (out of 66 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has caught 24 passes for 373 yards (53.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Lincoln Sefcik has hauled in 16 receptions for 152 yards, an average of 21.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has been a dual threat for Louisiana this season. He has 906 passing yards (129.4 per game) while completing 64.7% of his passes. He's thrown eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 446 yards (63.7 ypg) on 57 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has run the ball 64 times for 466 yards, with five touchdowns.

Robert Williams has hauled in 289 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob Bernard has caught 19 passes and compiled 241 receiving yards (34.4 per game).

Peter LeBlanc's 26 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

