The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Mobile, Alabama
  • Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline
BetMGM South Alabama (-11) 54.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel South Alabama (-11.5) 55.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

  • South Alabama has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread once when favored by 11 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Louisiana has won two games against the spread this season.

