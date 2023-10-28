The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Alabama vs. Louisiana matchup.

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-11) 54.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-11.5) 55.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

South Alabama has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once when favored by 11 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Louisiana has won two games against the spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.