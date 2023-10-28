The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) will have their seventh-ranked rushing attack on show versus the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2), with the No. 68 run defense in college football, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Volunteers are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Tennessee has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Volunteers are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Kentucky has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tennessee & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Tennessee To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 Kentucky To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

