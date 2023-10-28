The Troy Trojans are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Texas State Bobcats at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Troy vs. Texas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-6.5) Under (53.5) Troy 30, Texas State 19

Week 9 Sun Belt Predictions

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Trojans are 3-3-0 this year.

Troy has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Trojans have had one game (out of six) go over the total this season.

Troy games this season have posted an average total of 50.0, which is 3.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bobcats based on the moneyline is 34.5%.

So far this year, the Bobcats have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

In games it has played as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, Texas State is 2-0 against the spread.

Two of the Bobcats' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

The average total in Texas State games this season is 9.3 more points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Trojans vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 26.6 17.4 31.5 18.3 20.0 16.3 Texas State 38.3 28.4 44.3 26.0 33.8 30.3

