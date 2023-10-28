The Troy Trojans (5-2), with the 17th-ranked scoring defense in the country, will visit the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) and the 11th-ranked scoring offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Bobcats are 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Texas State matchup.

Troy vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-6.5) 53.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-6.5) 53.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Troy vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Troy has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Texas State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

The Bobcats have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

