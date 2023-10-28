SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The college football season continues into Week 9, which features four games involving teams from the SoCon. Wanting to catch all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the article below.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chattanooga Mocs at VMI Keydets
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Furman Paladins
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mercer Bears at Western Carolina Catamounts
|2:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Citadel Bulldogs at Samford Bulldogs
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
