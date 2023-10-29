Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 8 game against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Patterson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Cordarrelle Patterson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 8, Patterson has 11 carries for 56 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 5.1 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has two receptions (two targets) for 13 yards.

Keep an eye on Patterson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Falcons.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Patterson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 11 56 0 5.1 2 2 13 0

Patterson Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Texans 0 0 0 1 7 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 10 56 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.