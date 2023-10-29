Dejounte Murray and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 126-120 loss to the Knicks (his most recent game) Murray produced 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-106)

Over 18.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+120)

Over 5.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+124)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the league last year, conceding 113.3 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Bucks were 20th in the NBA last year, conceding 44.2 per contest.

Allowing an average of 23.9 assists last season, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the league.

The Bucks were the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.1 makes per contest.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 38 9 4 5 1 0 2 11/14/2022 36 19 8 5 1 0 0 11/7/2022 32 25 8 11 3 0 3 10/29/2022 34 21 5 6 3 0 2

