When the Atlanta Falcons meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, Drake London will face a Titans pass defense featuring Amani Hooker. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Falcons vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 51.2 7.3 33 95 7.46

Drake London vs. Amani Hooker Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London leads his squad with 383 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 catches (out of 50 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, Atlanta is No. 15 in the league, at 216.7 yards per game (1,517 total passing yards).

The Falcons are only 24th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 16.4 points per game.

Atlanta ranks 22nd in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 32.7 pass attempts per contest (229 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Falcons have thrown the ball 31 times this year, ranking them 13th in the NFL.

Amani Hooker & the Titans' Defense

Amani Hooker has a team-high one interception to go along with 31 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee ranks 13th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,422) and fourth in passing touchdowns allowed (six).

This year, the Titans have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking seventh in the NFL by surrendering 19.5 points per game. They rank ninth in the NFL with 339 total yards allowed per contest.

Three players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up a touchdown pass to five players this season.

Drake London vs. Amani Hooker Advanced Stats

Drake London Amani Hooker Rec. Targets 50 21 Def. Targets Receptions 32 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12 16 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 383 31 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 54.7 6.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 88 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

