Drake London vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 8 action at Nissan Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will face the Tennessee Titans defense and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Atlanta pass catchers versus the Titans' pass defense.
Falcons vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- TV: CBS
Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans
|51.2
|7.3
|33
|95
|7.39
Drake London vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Insights
Drake London & the Falcons' Offense
- Drake London has hauled in 32 catches for 383 yards (54.7 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.
- Looking at passing yards, Atlanta is No. 15 in the league, with 1,517 (216.7 per game).
- The Falcons are only 24th in the league in points scored per game, at 16.4.
- Atlanta, which is averaging 32.7 pass attempts per game, ranks 22nd in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Falcons rank 13th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 31 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 43.7%.
Sean Murphy-Bunting & the Titans' Defense
- Sean Murphy-Bunting leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 29 tackles and four passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee ranks 13th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,422) and fourth in passing touchdowns allowed (six).
- This year, the Titans rank seventh in the NFL with 19.5 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in total yards allowed with 339 given up per game.
- Tennessee has allowed over 100 receiving yards to three players this season.
- Five players have caught a touchdown against the Titans this season.
Drake London vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Advanced Stats
|Drake London
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|Rec. Targets
|50
|26
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|32
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12
|19
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|383
|29
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|54.7
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|88
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|11
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
