In Week 8 action at Nissan Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will face the Tennessee Titans defense and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Atlanta pass catchers versus the Titans' pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Falcons vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 51.2 7.3 33 95 7.39

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Drake London vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London has hauled in 32 catches for 383 yards (54.7 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Looking at passing yards, Atlanta is No. 15 in the league, with 1,517 (216.7 per game).

The Falcons are only 24th in the league in points scored per game, at 16.4.

Atlanta, which is averaging 32.7 pass attempts per game, ranks 22nd in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Falcons rank 13th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 31 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 43.7%.

Sean Murphy-Bunting & the Titans' Defense

Sean Murphy-Bunting leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 29 tackles and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee ranks 13th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,422) and fourth in passing touchdowns allowed (six).

This year, the Titans rank seventh in the NFL with 19.5 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in total yards allowed with 339 given up per game.

Tennessee has allowed over 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

Five players have caught a touchdown against the Titans this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake London vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Advanced Stats

Drake London Sean Murphy-Bunting Rec. Targets 50 26 Def. Targets Receptions 32 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 383 29 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 54.7 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 88 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.